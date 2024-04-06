Massey is set to portray a character described as “a romantic and introspective soul who has lost his vision in this enchanting love story.”

Actor Vikrant Massey, who recently garnered widespread acclaim for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, is gearing up to captivate audiences once again. It has been reported that Massey will be essaying the character of a blind musician in his upcoming film titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The title of the project draws inspiration from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic project, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Helming this project is writer Niranjan Iyengar, marking his directorial debut after an illustrious two-decade-long career in screenwriting with many Hindi films under his works. Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla of Mini Films banner are joining hands with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series to produce the movie.

Vikrant Massey to play a blind musician in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, movie is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story: Report

According to the report in Peeping Moon, the title Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan finds its roots in the short story ‘The Eyes Have It’ by acclaimed author Ruskin Bond. Iyengar himself has penned the screen adaptation of this gripping tale, which revolves around the journey of love and self-discovery undertaken by a blind musician and a theatre actress. The report states that the story revolves around the “themes of compassion, willpower, independence, desire, perception, memory, and confidence.”

The film promises to offer a riveting exploration of the human experience. While the leading lady for the film is yet to be finalized, Massey is set to portray a character described as “a romantic and introspective soul who has lost his vision in this enchanting love story.” The production is slated to commence in August 2024, with shooting locations spanning across Uttarakhand and Georgia.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey's commitment to this project follows his involvement in Rajkumar Hirani's debut web series, where he portrays the role of a cybercrime expert. The series, currently in production, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar next year. Additionally, he has Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, an untitled project starring alongside Raashi Khanna. His next is The Sabarmati Report set to hit theatres on May 3, 2024.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.