Ed Sheeran admitted to being a fan of Shah Rukh Khan's films, mentioning he often watches them on airplanes.

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran recently wrapped up the Indian leg of his +-=/x Tour, leaving fans with unforgettable memories. Sheeran documented his Mumbai adventures in a YouTube vlog, revealing some surprising discoveries for his Indian audience.

Ed Sheeran confesses watching Shah Rukh Khan films on flights, confirms appearance on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Show

While enjoying local street food (chaat) with cricketer Shubman Gill and comedian Tanmay Bhat, Ed confessed his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan movies. During his frequent travels, he admitted to catching Bollywood flicks, particularly Shah Rukh Khan's films. "There's always a Bollywood section on flights," he explained, revealing he's seen "quite a few" of SRK films.

The conversation took an exciting turn when Shubman Gill, a former player for Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, jokingly asked Ed to inquire about his release from the team during their upcoming dinner. This confirmed Ed's meeting with the Bollywood superstar, further fuelling fan anticipation.

But the biggest reveal came when Gill mentioned comedian Kapil Sharma. Ed's face lit up, and he announced, "I am doing that show." This confirms Ed Sheeran's appearance on Kapil Sharma's highly anticipated Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Ed’s video comes a couple of weeks after he dedicated a post to the King of Bollywood. The musician is seen learning the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan in a video. He posted it on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….” Farah Khan also dropped a comment indicating that she directed the clip as she added, “If this was the last thing I directed i ll die happy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Also Read: Ed Sheeran shares photos with Diljit Dosanjh, does iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose with Armaan Malik at his Mumbai concert, see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.