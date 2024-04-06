Do Aur Pyaar Do trailer out: Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan starrer is a tale of second chances and marital mayhem, watch

The much-awaited trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar has finally graced our screens, with a delightful blend of romance, humor, and infectious music! Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a celebration of love, laughter, and the complexities of modern relationships. Directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film marks her feature debut and is set to hit the silver screen on April 19, 2024.

With its witty humour and relatable take on modern relationships, Do Aur Do Pyaar strikes a chord with audiences of all ages, inviting them to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again. The trailer teases viewers with glimpses of the twists and turns that lie ahead, promising a rollercoaster ride of confusion, surprises, and heartwarming moments.

Starring the incredibly talented Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film seems to be a perfect rom-com for the summer. Complemented by a stellar line-up of renowned artists like Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, The Local Train, Lost Stories, and Ananya Birla, the soundtrack of the film is anticipated to be a treat for the ears.

In essence, Do Aur Do Pyaar seems to have all the ingredients for a memorable cinematic experience - from its fresh pairings and talented cast to its captivating storyline and mesmerizing music. Mark your calendars for April 19 - that's when the magic happens!

