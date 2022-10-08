Actor Radhika Apte opened up about her latest release Vikram Vedha, its storyline, her equation with the director duo & more.

With her acting prowess, actress Radhika Apte has always managed to grab the attention of the audience. Recently, the actress played an important character in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha. While talking about the film and its making, Radhika discussed the type of projects she is looking forward to.

Vikram Vedha star Radhika Apte confesses she wants films offering ‘more scope and time’ to her

In an interview with Mid-Day, Apte said, “It’s [Vikram Vedha] a good film, and that matters to me. So many times, you are part of a film, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you like the film. Here, I like the film”. To elaborate further, she asserted, “As for the body of work, no matter what your resumé has, success means so much in our industry. It makes you a bit relevant suddenly. Your commercial viability depends on your box-office success.

As the conversation progressed, the Raat Akeli Hai actress also shared her two cents on male-driven films and how it affects the screen time and depiction of women characters. She said, “I knew the story was about two men. My part was always going to be small. That said, it’s not about screen time. I loved working with Gayatri and Pushkar.”

Recalling an incident, Apte continued, “I jokingly said, ‘Why didn’t you make Vikram and Vedha women?’ They told me there will be a next time. Would I like to be in films that offer me more scope and time? Definitely.”

Talking about the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial, she mentioned, “Vikram is darker than Vedha; that’s what I loved about the movie. I am tired of watching good and bad based on society’s ideas and mandated moralities that make no sense to me. People are extreme and intolerant across the world. The film is relevant for the times we are living in.”

Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Tamil language film of the same name. The film was released on September 30. Though it is a remake, the neo-noir film has managed to garner a positive response from the audience as well as critics.

