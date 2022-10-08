After his last big screen release, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has won the audience's hearts with his four back-to-back OTT projects. As the actor was more visible on the screen in the past two years, his fans are eager to know everything about his upcoming projects. Well, here is some news for them!

Abhishek Bachchan and Nikkhil Advani to collaborate for a drama film: Report

Abhishek Bachchan is in advanced talks with Nikkhil Advani’s production house, Emmay Entertainment, for a drama. Mid-Day recently shared a report, in which the publication spilled some beans about his upcoming collaboration. Quoting a source, the report stated, “Abhishek has been choosy in his second innings as an actor, and it has paid off with Manmarziyaan [2018], Ludo [2020] and Breathe: Into the Shadows earning him praise.”

It further added, “He has liked the script, but has yet to sign on the dotted line. The film will see Nikkhil serve as a producer, with one of the studio’s directors going behind the camera. If all goes as planned, the team will kick off a start-to-finish schedule in Bhopal by the month-end.” The upcoming film is said to revolve around an unusual bond that Bachchan’s character develops with a kid.

However, it is worth highlighting that neither the actor nor the filmmaker has given any confirmation to the report yet.

Talking about Jr Bachchan’s professional front, the 46-year-old actor will be next seen in the third instalment of Prime Video’s popular series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. While R Madhvan played the lead in the first season, the second season introduced a new story with Abhishek in the lead along with Nithya Menen. Along with this web series, he also has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including Ghoomer.

