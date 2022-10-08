comscore

Adipurush director Om Raut breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh look being compared to Khilji; says, ‘Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic’

Bollywood News

Adipurush director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir address trolls slamming Saif Ali Khan’s look as Lankesh.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As soon as the teaser of the Om Raut directorial Adipurush dropped, it received a mixed response. Meanwhile, a section of netizens trolled the look of Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Now, director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir have finally broken their silence.

Adipurush director Om Raut breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh look being compared to Khilji; says, ‘Our Ravan in today's time is demonic’

Adipurush director Om Raut breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh look being compared to Khilji; says, ‘Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic’

In an interview with Aaj Tak, the director-writer duo addressed the criticism. Raut explained, “Our Ravan in today's time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan look like in today's time. This is not a film or a project for us. This is a mission for us.”

Om then went on to elaborate and asserted, “Our film is a symbol of our devotion and we need everyone's blessings for this. Whosoever is speaking about the film are our elders. I am listening to all of them and taking note of everything. When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone.”

Muntashir added that people have only watched a 1 minute and 35 seconds-long teaser in which Saif's Ravan is seen with a tripund (three horizontal lines on the forehead in the form of a tilak). He continued, “I want to ask which Khilji sports a tilak or a tripund? Which Khilji wears a janeu (holy thread) and rudraksh? Our Ravan sports all of these in the tiny teaser.”

The mythological film based on Ramayana is slated to release on January 12 next year. While Khan will essay Lankesh, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen as Ram and Sita.

Also Read: Prabhas starrer Adipurush made for 3D viewing says director Om Raut

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

