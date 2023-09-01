Today, Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the murder-mystery film Neeyat. Led by Vidya Balan, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, DipannitaSharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra, and Madhav Deval. Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, Neeyat will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide starting today, 1 September.



Neeyat narrates the captivating story of an unlikely detectiveMira Rao (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems, and all suspects hide a secret or two. Among the main suspects are the billionaire’s close family and friends. As the plot takes an unexpected twist, hidden intentions come to light, and Detective Rao must deploy her expertise to unravel a puzzle where appearances are deceiving, and everyone harbours undisclosed truths.

“Neeyat is a gripping story and an intense murder-mystery that throws a light on the complexities of human nature.” says Vidya Balan, “With interesting twists and turns interlaced in the plot, the film manages to keep the audience engaged right from the start. The film’s strength lies in its well-developed characters and captivating screenplay, which makes it a compelling choice for audiences globally. I have a special relationship with Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video as we have done some special films together, like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa, and now with Neeyat, I am confident that there could not have been a better partner to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide.”

