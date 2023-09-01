NEWME, a real-time fashion-tech company for the GenZs across India and Southeast Asia just launched their first digital campaign, #NEWMEveryday with actress Sanjana Sanghi. The campaign aims to redefine the way Gen-Z girls embrace rapid fashion trends, offering them a vast collection of quirky, dynamic, and affordable clothing every week.

NEWME ropes in Sanjana Sanghi for its dynamic first digital campaign

The campaign aligns with NEWME’s distinctive pixelated chameleon logo, symbolizing adaptability, transformation & digital-first brand. Clothes are the means for self-expression and with this campaign the brand aims to enable Indian GenZ women to choose from numerous designs and latest styles. The brand understands modern women's need to be unapologetic, uncompromising, and unafraid to express themselves. Like a chameleon that adapts to its environment, NEWME encourages women of today to experiment and embrace their new skin every day for every occasion.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sumit Jasoria, CEO and co-founder of NEWME, says, "The #NEWMEEveryday campaign encapsulates our belief in the power of transformation and adaptability. With our new collection of designs and styles every week, we want to offer our consumers a chance to reinvent and be new versions of themselves every day. In the past year, we have received overwhelming support from our customers organically. With Sanjana onboard for this campaign, we look to broaden our consumer base by driving awareness about our offerings. She embodies the spirit of the modern woman who seeks constant renewal and expression through fashion. Her vibrant personality and keen fashion sense resonates perfectly with our brand as well as our customers.”

As the face of NEWME’s latest digital campaign, #NEWMEEveryday, Sanjana brings her own unique blend of modernity and elegance to the forefront. Commenting on the partnership, Sanjana Sanghi, said, “Being a young woman, I hold the art of self-expression through fashion. NEWME takes this empowerment to heart and mirrors my own journey beautifully. Memories of college days rush in – the endless searches for that budget-friendly, perfect outfit for each event, outing and going for my auditions. Partnering with NEWME feels like a gift to my younger self, a chance to inspire fellow fashion enthusiasts like teenage Sanjana. Together, we're embarking on a journey to offer a wide array of affordable, stylish choices that cater to every taste and budget.”

The campaign highlights NEWME dropping new designs every week to enable consumers to be fashion forward and also avail free shipping on every purchase. NEWME caters to digital natives and is also available offline to maximize a seamless shopping experience for young shoppers.

