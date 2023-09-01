Get ready for an exhilarating ride through a whirlwind of vengeance and chaos as the resilient team of underdogs comes together to settle the score against formidable politician, Shukla Ji (Jimmy Shergill). With laughter-filled moments, unexpected leadership gone wrong, some astrological insights, and sneaky espionage, the stars seem to be undeniably aligned for this crew of misfits. Who are these misfits you ask? A highly skilled, shape-shifting informer - Triloki (Namit Das), a gully ka gunda - Ansari (Aashim Gulati), a demoted police officer - Bankey (Gyanendra Tripathi), a once successful contractor - JP Yadav (Vikram Kochar), and a resourceful mediator, Bishnu (Chandan Roy) along with an astrologer form an unusual bond to take down their common enemy - Shukla! Will fate play along and transform their hilariously haphazard heist scheme into an unlikely triumph?

Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati starrer heist-comedy drama Choona to premiere on September 29 on Netflix

Mark your calendars, as the countdown to the heist extravaganza has officially begun! Choona is about to spring into action only on Netflix on September 29.

Produced by Flying Saucer and written & directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

