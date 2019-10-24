Janhvi Kapoor is one of those natural beauties who are blessed with a flawless skin, with her being the limelight she is required to put makeup on. But, she also manages to take time out to care for her skin. Her recent Instagram story shows how she makes the most of her time.

In the video, she is seen posing in between her pilates session with a face pack applied on her face. Well, maintaining a beautiful skin and body requires a lot of efforts and Janhvi’s Instagram story is proof of that. Watch the video right here.

View this post on Instagram Spa x Pilates for @janhvikapoor | @realbollywoodhungama A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Oct 24, 2019 at 3:21am PDT

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, and Takht.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks aesthetically pleasing in red as she graces the cover of Cosmopolitan on its 23rd anniversary