The anticipation surrounding the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been building steadily. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the film is set to transport audiences back to the 90s with its quirky, nostalgic charm. However, behind the scenes, the project has been embroiled in a surprising controversy involving the film's playback singer Adnan Sami.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Did Rajkummar Rao insist on replacing Adnan Sami in the song? Here’s what we know

Initially, the musician Adnan Sami was set to lend his voice to a romantic song in the film and was approached by Sachin-Jigar and the T-Series label. His involvement was met with great enthusiasm by both fans and the film's team, given his hiatus from Hindi cinema and his undeniable talent. However, a recent revelation has cast a shadow over this collaboration.

As per a report in NDTV, Rajkummar Rao, who had already filmed his scenes for the song, expressed concerns about matching his lip-syncing to Adnan Sami's powerful vocals. Despite reassurances from the team, Rao reportedly insisted on a change in the playback singer. This decision came as a shock to many, especially considering the late stage of production and the fact that Adnan Sami's involvement had already been publicly announced.

The music for the film is composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. In a News18 interview, Sachin Sangvi revealed that Adnan Sami's contribution to the film was a dream come true. “The songs of that decade left a strong impression on me, and one of the songs in the film is sung by Adnan Sami,” said Sachin.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set to hit theatres on October 11.

