Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan to star in "Border 2", an action drama directed by Anurag Singh, with shooting starting Nov 25 in Jammu and Srinagar.

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan will unite to portray Indian Armed Forces officers in Anurag Singh's upcoming film Border 2. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the action drama is set to begin shooting on November 25, with preparations underway for location scouting in North India, particularly Jammu and Srinagar. The team aims to film in authentic settings to capture a rustic atmosphere.

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan gear up for Border 2 shoot from November 25 in Jammu and Srinagar: Report

A source told the publication, “The pre-production work for Border 2 has been ongoing for almost a year now, and the team is finally gearing up to take the film on floors from November 25. Anurag Singh and his team are all set to start the recce for the film within a week, and the first two locations they have zeroed in on are Jammu and Srinagar.”

The source also revealed that the filmmakers are focused on filming dramatic moments and some action scenes in genuine locales to make it feel more authentic. The source added, “The idea is to make a high-octane yet authentic war film. Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, along with director Anurag Singh, are leaving no stone unturned to bring to the spectacle a film that makes the cinema-going audience proud and celebrates the legacy of part one.”

While discussing plans to release the film on Republic Day 2026, the source mentioned that Sunny Deol's team will be shooting in North India for six months. “The film will be shot over a 6-month period from November to May and is gearing up for a Republic Day 2026 release. Heavy planning is going into the logistics to pull off an action-heavy and cult franchise like this in a professional manner, sticking to the planned timelines,” the source added.

While JP Dutta directed the 1997 film, he has passed the responsibility for the sequel to his daughter Nidhi Dutta, who has written and produced it. Directed by Anurag Singh, the new film explores a different chapter of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

