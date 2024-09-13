The anticipated trailer of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was dropped yesterday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has caught attention for its vibrant, quirky depiction of the 90s, transporting viewers to an era of VHS tapes and intimate town secrets. The storyline revolves around a VHS tape featuring a couple's personal video, which causes chaos in a small town. The film promises a unique mix of humor and nostalgia with its intriguing tagline, ‘97% parivarik, 3% maha parivarik.’

Adnan Sami returns to Bollywood with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

On September 11, both Rajkummar and Triptii took to social media to share the trailer announcement video, where they portrayed news anchors in a retro-styled newsroom. The throwback aesthetics struck a chord with fans, generating significant buzz ahead of the official trailer release.

Adding to the film’s allure is the music, composed by the renowned duo Sachin-Jigar. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sachin Sangvi revealed that Adnan Sami, the celebrated musician, will make his return to Bollywood with Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Sami’s last work for Hindi cinema was in 2015 for the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he lent his voice to the soulful qawwali, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri.’

Adnan Sami’s Return to Bollywood Music

Sachin, who grew up in the 80s and 90s, expressed his admiration for Sami’s music. “The songs of that decade left a strong impression on me, and one of the songs in the film is sung by Adnan Sami,” said Sachin. While the specifics of the song are being kept under wraps, fans are eager to see how Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri bring this nostalgic melody to life onscreen.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Adnan Sami, Sachin added, “I truly cherish the fact that we could do this because my god, haven’t we enjoyed his melodies and his reign! What a talent and what a person he is! It was just amazing to work with him. So, be assured that those times are coming your way again.”

Viral Moments and On-Set Fun

In recent days, a behind-the-scenes video of Triptii Dimri dancing on the sets of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video went viral, adding to the pre-release excitement. Additionally, actors Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal joined in the fun by humorously addressing rumors about a supposed "leaked viral video." The film is slated to release on October 11.

