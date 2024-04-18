comscore
Last Updated 18.04.2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal to light up The Great Indian Kapil Show

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal to light up The Great Indian Kapil Show

Anticipation peaks as the dynamic Kaushal brothers bring their charm to the popular Netflix Series

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Since its first episode, The Great Indian Kapil Show has become a beloved saga, offering laughter, entertainment, and celebrity interactions. In the upcoming fourth episode, set to premiere this Saturday at 8 pm, anticipation has reached new heights as Vicky and Sunny Kaushal are set to grace the show.

Netflix has recently released a video showcasing, the Kaushal brothers’ infectious chemistry, instantly capturing the hearts of the fans worldwide. Ever since the video came out, people have been super excited to see them on the show. They can't wait to watch the brothers having fun together when the episode airs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The teaser offers a glimpse into the lively banter and witty exchanges that are sure to ensue when Vicky and Sunny take centre stage on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The video showcasing the Kaushal brothers and their bond with each other ignited more excitement among the fans. Their natural charisma and charm are expected to elevate the entertainment quotient of the show, leaving viewers in stitches with their hilarious anecdotes and playful antics.

With the fourth episode just around the corner, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eager to uncover the surprises awaiting them in this star-studded extravaganza. With the charming and talented Kaushal brothers at the helm, viewers can expect an evening packed with laughter, excitement, and sheer entertainment.

