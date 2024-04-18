Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her The Netflix series post her divorce with Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza set to bring laughter on Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show post her divorce with Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is set to make an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Taking to her social media platform on Wednesday, Sania offered fans a sneak peek into the show's vibrant set, donning an eye-catching red outfit. Renowned for her exceptional tennis skills and infectious charm, Sania Mirza is expected to bring her charm and humour to the popular comedy talk show.

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza made headlines when her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik faced scrutiny after Malik announced his second marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Rumours swirled, alleging infidelity on Malik's part and suggesting familial discord over his decision. In response to mounting speculation, Sania's family released a statement confirming her separation from Malik.

Sania Mirza's resilience shines through as she gears up for The Great Indian Kapil Show, displaying her unwavering commitment to authenticity. Despite personal challenges, her candid and light-hearted approach promises a refreshing perspective for fans eagerly awaiting her episode. Sania's willingness to share about her life beyond tennis exemplifies overcoming adversity with humour and grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza's upcoming appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show promises to be a delightful treat for fans, as they eagerly await her candid anecdotes and infectious laughter. Through her journey, both on and off the tennis court, Sania continues to inspire millions with her resilience, strength, and unwavering spirit.

