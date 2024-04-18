The risqué film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to release this Friday, April 19. For a few weeks, there have been talks that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for numerous cuts in the film. At the trailer launch last week, director Dibakar Banerjee did hint at some of these modifications. Bollywood Hungama in this special report will bring to you the cut list of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

CBFC mutes ‘Beti Bachao’ in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2; passes the film with an ‘A’ certificate

To begin with, the duration of the disclaimer in the beginning was extended by 10 seconds. A 20-second-long disclaimer, mentioning legal safeguards for transgender from sexual offences, was inserted, as per the instructions of the CBFC’s Examining Committee.

Then, the obscene words were muted wherever they occurred, including in the song lyrics as well. In the second half of the film, the words ‘Beti Bachao’ were muted. Finally, the image of the National Flag was asked to be blurred.

After all these changes were made, the CBFC passed Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 with an ‘A’ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 116 minutes. In other words, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is 1 hour and 56 minutes long.

At the trailer launch of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Dibakar Banerjee revealed, “Very surprisingly, the censor experience for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was absolutely smooth. We had applied for an adults-only certificate. They only asked us to mute ‘ma behen ki gaalis’. I asked them, ‘Kya main baap ki gaali de sakta hoon?’. They said, ‘Aap maa, baap aur behen teeno ko gaali se alag rakhein’!”

He continued, "So, we have a particular set of expletives in the film (that were retained) and another set of expletives were muted.” Dibakar Banerjee then said, “Also, there’s a lot of frontal nudity in the climax of the film. We had to blur the visuals as we can’t shoot frontal nudity in Indian films.”

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Swastika Mukherjee, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit and Paritosh Tiwari in lead roles. Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sophie Choudry and Uorfi Javed appear in cameos.

