Netflix released a glimpse into its performance in the Indian market for the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the success of both original and licensed content. The report emphasised a focus on local storytelling and strong audience engagement.

Netflix India Q1 result: The Great Indian Kapil Show tops charts, Killer Soup and Maamla Legal Hai shine; local languages take centre stage

Original Content Steals the Show

Several Netflix India original productions garnered significant attention.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: The first season of this popular family entertainment show not only trended globally but also secured the #1 spot in India. Its trailer amassed a staggering 28 million views within days.

The first season of this popular family entertainment show not only trended globally but also secured the #1 spot in India. Its trailer amassed a staggering 28 million views within days. Courtroom Drama Makes Waves: Maamla Legal Hai, a legal drama, trended for five weeks in the Top 10 TV category, holding the top position in India for four weeks.

Maamla Legal Hai, a legal drama, trended for five weeks in the Top 10 TV category, holding the top position in India for four weeks. Thrillers and True Crime Captivate Viewers: Murder Mubarak, a comedy-thriller, and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, a docuseries, both secured spots in the Top 10 lists.

Murder Mubarak, a comedy-thriller, and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, a docuseries, both secured spots in the Top 10 lists. Dark Comedy Scores High: Killer Soup, a dark comedy-thriller, trended for six consecutive weeks in India's Top 10 TV category.

Licensed Content Sees Strong Performance

Licensed films like Animal, Dunki, Fighter, and Merry Christmas also trended globally in the Top 10 Non-English Films category, showcasing audience interest in diverse content.

Southern Hits Continue to Impress

Regional language content remains a key focus for Netflix India. Films like Hi Nanna, Salaar, Guntur Kaaram, and Anweshippin Kandethum achieved success, with Hi Nanna securing the #1 spot in India's Top 10 Films category.

Excitement Builds for Upcoming Titles

The report concludes by highlighting upcoming titles like Amar Singh Chamkila and Heeramandi, generating significant buzz with their trailers and music videos.

This glimpse into Netflix India's Q1 performance indicates a strong start to the year, fuelled by a combination of successful original productions, strategic content licensing, and a focus on regional language content. The upcoming titles further suggest a commitment to delivering diverse and engaging stories for the Indian audience.

