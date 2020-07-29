Vicky Kaushal’s career is peaking in the best way possible with the talented actor now signing a much-anticipated Yash Raj Films’ comedy film, marking his first with the production house. The actor is set to start shooting the project in November and he is set to head into preparation soon. It is definitely a role that will present him in a completely new avatar and Aditya Chopra feels he is a supremely talented actor who will pull off this role with ease.

“Vicky Kaushal has never done a comedy before and Aditya Chopra trusts him to deliver in this genre with elan because he is a very talented actor. It is definitely a role that will present a completely new Vicky to his fans and audiences and Adi was certain that Vicky would be best suited for the role. The film is getting into pre-production mode in October and looks like he will start shooting this film in November!” informs a trade source close to the project.

“This yet untitled film is part of YRF’s Project 50 that will see Aditya Chopra celebrate 50 years of the hugely prestigious banner Yash Raj Films. Along with this project, it looks like next year YRF will have a massive slew of movies that will form his big slate for next year. It is definitely a slate that will be hugely anticipated. This comedy marks Vicky’s first film with YRF and he makes his YRF debut in the celebration year which makes this even more special!”

How excited are you to watch Vicky Kaushal tickle the funny bones?

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal to play virtual games with fans to raise funds for daily wage labourers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.