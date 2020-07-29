Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood gets in touch with actor Anupam Shyam’s family who sought financial help for the actor’s treatment

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Senior actor Anupam Shyam who has worked in both film and television is currently battling kidney infection in the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai. The actor's family sought financial help from the film industry to cover the cost of the treatment.

Sonu Sood gets in touch with actor Anupam Shyam’s family who sought financial help for the actor’s treatment

After the appeal by the family, Cine and TV Artiste's Association requested people to donate for the actor's treatment. Actor Sonu Sood who came across this message from CINTAA on Twitter retweeted it and said that he is in touch with Anupam's family.


Reportedly, Anupam was first admitted in Malad where he was undergoing treatment. The reports further state that the actor was shifted to the ICU in a hospital in Goregaon after he collapsed during dialysis on Monday.

Anupam has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past three decades and is known for his roles in films like Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bandit Queen, and Slumdog Millionaire. He is best known for his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood offers job to techie who lost her job due to COVID-19

New notification