Vicky Kaushal’s first-ever music video is under the T-Series banner with Nora Fatehi, titled Pachtaoge. The song has been garnering a lot of appreciation from all their fans and the video has already crossed 39 million views in 5 days of its release. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is already making its way to the top of the charts.

During the promotional interviews, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how he did not understand the technicalities of how music videos work in general. He said it’s easier to understand how the film is working since one can tally its success by the number of tickets sold. He admitted he had to get help from Nora Fatehi and Bhushan Kumar to understand how it all works and they were more than happy to explain things to him.

Vicky Kaushal, on the work front, has a few movies lined up including, Takht, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh, and Sam.

