Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.08.2019 | 6:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal took help from Bhushan Kumar and Nora Fatehi to understand the technicalities of a music video!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal’s first-ever music video is under the T-Series banner with Nora Fatehi, titled Pachtaoge. The song has been garnering a lot of appreciation from all their fans and the video has already crossed 39 million views in 5 days of its release. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is already making its way to the top of the charts.

Vicky Kaushal took help from Bhushan Kumar and Nora Fatehi to understand the technicalities of a music video!

During the promotional interviews, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how he did not understand the technicalities of how music videos work in general. He said it’s easier to understand how the film is working since one can tally its success by the number of tickets sold. He admitted he had to get help from Nora Fatehi and Bhushan Kumar to understand how it all works and they were more than happy to explain things to him.

Vicky Kaushal, on the work front, has a few movies lined up including, Takht, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh, and Sam.

Also Read: This throwback image of Vicky Kaushal is all things cute!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

“Kartik Aaryan is just right for Bhool…

Ajay Devgn joins the club of the owners of…

EXCLUSIVE: After Mumbai Saga, Sanjay Gupta…

First Look: Sidharth Malhotra to face off…

EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari BREAKS his silence…

"Rape and mutilation stories are horrific…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification