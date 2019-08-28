Sunny Deol‘s elder son Karan Deol is all set to make his debut on the silver screen with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is helmed by his father and also sees Sahher Bambba make her debut. The duo is already being praised for their performance in the trailer and the latest song of the film.

Sunny Deol, who is known for packing a punch on the big screen, is a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone and is extremely fond of his work. It goes without saying that one of his favorite Stallone films is Rocky. So, when Karan was born, Sunny decided to address him as Rocky and later, it became his nickname at home.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release on September 20.

