Recently, Sara Ali Khan was appreciated on social media for posing for a selfie with kids she met outside the Mumbai airport. The actress was returning from Bangkok after finishing a schedule for her upcoming film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Several photographs of Sara clicking away with kids found its way to the internet. However, one of the photographs helped solve a missing person case.

A boy who was reported missing was spotted in one of the pictures that went viral. In the pictures, he is seen approaching Sara Ali Khan for a selfie. The 17-year-old boy who is identified as Ajay by his parents left for school on August 17 and did not return home. After inquiring his friends and family, his father Swaroop filed missing person’s complaint at Begumganj police station in Madhya Pradesh.

The parents of the boy were relieved when they came across the picture where they spotted him alongside Sara Ali Khan. The video shows Ajay bumping into Sara at Mumbai airport in his eagerness to take a selfie. Sara gets startled at first but obliges to take a photo immediately afterward.

