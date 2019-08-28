Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.08.2019 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan’s viral pictures helped find a missing boy 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was appreciated on social media for posing for a selfie with kids she met outside the Mumbai airport. The actress was returning from Bangkok after finishing a schedule for her upcoming film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Several photographs of Sara clicking away with kids found its way to the internet. However, one of the photographs helped solve a missing person case.

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan’s viral pictures helped find a missing boy 

A boy who was reported missing was spotted in one of the pictures that went viral. In the pictures, he is seen approaching Sara Ali Khan for a selfie. The 17-year-old boy who is identified as Ajay by his parents left for school on August 17 and did not return home. After inquiring his friends and family, his father Swaroop filed missing person’s complaint at Begumganj police station in Madhya Pradesh.

The parents of the boy were relieved when they came across the picture where they spotted him alongside Sara Ali Khan.  The video shows Ajay bumping into Sara at Mumbai airport in his eagerness to take a selfie. Sara gets startled at first but obliges to take a photo immediately afterward.

Also Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begin rehearsals for a peppy dance number with Ganesh Acharya

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra talks about choosing…

Here’s what Saif Ali Khan has to say about…

Ileana D’Cruz and rumoured boyfriend Andrew…

Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan get serious;…

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' crosses 500…

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to playing…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification