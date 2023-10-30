Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur has piqued the interest of fans and cinephiles. Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal, along with director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala, teased audiences with a glimpse of their film and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Now, as anticipation builds, the team is gearing up to unveil the movie’s official trailer.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur trailer to release on THIS date: Report

A source close to the film's production told Pinkvilla that the Sam Bahadur trailer is set to be released on November 7. The source said, “Vicky, Sanya, Fatima, Meghna, Ronnie and everyone from their team are super excited to present the trailer of Sam Bahadur to the audience. The launch event is happening at the Manekshaw Centre on November 7 in Delhi, and the trailer will be unveiled by a very special guest.”

Sam Bahadur is an upcoming biographical drama that will showcase Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Sam Manekshaw, the celebrated Field Marshal of the Indian Army. The film explores his life, career, and contributions to the nation. Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer to get a deeper insight into this much-anticipated cinematic journey.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur offers a glimpse into the extraordinary tale of the legendary military leader. The teaser has already captured the hearts of audiences worldwide and has sparked enthusiasm. It's a testament to the film's potential to shed light on the life of a national hero. Notably, Sam Bahadur is set to release on December 1, marking a clash with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. The clash between these two highly anticipated films has generated considerable buzz in the film industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting both the releases.

