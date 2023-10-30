2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan without doubt. The superstar began the year with Pathaan, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Pathaan’s record was broken by his next film, Jawan. Hence, all eyes are already on his next film, Dunki. The excitement is double since the film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, who’s known to give all-time blockbusters. Fans have been desperate for a sneak peek of the film, and it seems like the wait is about to get over.

BREAKING: Two teasers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki passed by CBFC with ‘U’ certificate

It has come to light that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the censor certificate to the two teasers of Dunki. The certification process was completed today, that is, October 30.

While the first teaser of Dunki is 58 seconds long, the second teaser has a run time of 1 minute 58 seconds. Both the teasers have been granted a ‘U’ certificate.

Interestingly, the name of the applicant and producer on the certificate is Sahil Chandramohan Khosla. As per sources, he’s a part of Rajkumar Hirani Films, which has also produced the film. The development is significant as instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, it is Rajkumar Hirani’s production house that completed the censor process.

It now remains to be seen when these teasers will be out in public domain. Bollywood Hungama had recently broken the news that Dunki’s teaser will be attached with Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, which will release in cinemas on Diwali.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It arrives in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

