While Bigg Boss 17 is experiencing ample of drama with the entry of Samarth Jurel as the third angle in the Isha Malviya - Abhishek Kumar love story resulting in a triangle of sorts, the tension in the BB house intensified with a massive argument that happened between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain. A comment about ‘marriage’ and ‘men in marriage’ made by Vicky during a hanging-out session with the rest of the contestants did not go down well with Aishwarya, which resulted in the latter lashing out at Jain.

Bigg Boss 17 promo: Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain have a massive showdown; Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande intervene

A glimpse of the rising tension between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain was given in the promo which was released a day ago. It showcased about how Vicky Jain was seen commenting and passing remarks when Neil Bhatt confessed that he did not date Aishwarya Sharma much before marriage. This did not go down well with Sharma, who later confronted her husband for staying quiet when Vicky was making those comments. “Usse kaho apne rishte pe dhyan de (first ask him to focus on his own relationship)”, responded an angry Aishwarya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Later, when Vicky Jain talked about Neil Bhatt being a ‘peedit mard’ in marriage just like himself, Aishwarya couldn’t take it any further and started arguing aggressively with Jain. While Ankita stayed quiet for some time, later after Neil intervened and asked Vicky to watch his tone while talking to his wife, Ankita too jumped into the argument asking Aishwarya to tone down her voice. This resulted in a massive showdown between the two couples, with Aishwarya walking out and Vicky calling her ‘nonsense’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



The controversy is expected to continue further in the upcoming episode of the show which will air on October 30. Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm only on Colors, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

