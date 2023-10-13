The teaser for the upcoming biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam Bahadur, was released on Friday, and it looks like another applause-worthy moment for Vicky Kaushal. Kaushal stars as Manekshaw, the legendary Indian Army officer who led India to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

The teaser is all about Sam's love for his job, the Indian Army, and how he was ready to give everything for his country. But it also shows that he wasn't interested in the politics that came with his position. In one scene, he says, "Mujhe politics mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in politics)," making it clear that he was only interested in serving his country.

The teaser also shows the 1971 war, where Manekshaw led from the front and which ended with the creation of Bangladesh. Towards the end of the teaser, when Fatima Sana Shaikh's Indira Gandhi tells him that it is the duty of a soldier to sacrifice his life for his country, he corrects her and says, "Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena (It is the duty of a soldier to kill anyone who comes in the way of their country's safety)."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Siloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Indira Gandhi. Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also star in the film as Jawaharlal Nehru and Yahya Khan. Sam Bahadur releases in theatres on December 1, 2023.

