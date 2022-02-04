After multiple attempts over the last 2 decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are finally collaborating on a social comedy. The film will be based on the concept of 'Donkey Flight' The duo is all to start shooting for this film by Summer 2022 with multiple schedules spread over a period of 8 to 9 months.

Rajkumar is a filmmaker who has always cast big faces even for supporting roles. Right from Jimmy Shergill in Munnabhai franchise, Sanjay Dutt and Sushant Singh Rajput in PK or Vicky Kaushal in Sanju. Now, according to a report by a web portal, now, Rajkumar Hirani is in advanced talks with Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in his next alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, a couple of other actors too are being considered however Vicky is at the forefront to bag this role.

A source close to the film also told the tabloid that Vicky and Rajkumar Hirani bonded well on the sets of Sanju, and hence it's obvious for the director to repeat the casting. The dates, timelines and other aspects are being worked upon at the moment. Only once everything falls in place, the actor would officially come on board the project. While apart from that, actress Taapsee Pannu is also almost confirmed to play the female lead in Rajkumar Hirani’s film and actor Boman Irani will also play a pivotal role in it.

The yet to be titled film will be based on the issue of "donkey flight" — an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a popular escape path for Indians who wish to immigrate to the US and Canada. In this process, individuals enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It's a popular method among various youngsters every year who don't get approval to enter their target country by legal ways. The film's narration will be of a trademark style with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. The plot will be based on the story of a Punjabi guy and his difficult journey of immigration to Canada.

