Last Updated 04.02.2022 | 9:02 PM IST

Sherlyn Chopra granted protection bail by Supreme Court in Porn Film Racket Case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been in the headlines over her involvement in the porn film racket case by the Supreme Court on Friday. A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Maharashtra government on the appeal filed by Sherlyn against a Bombay high court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea. 

While issuing notice, the apex court said that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner. The bench in its statement said, "Issue notice... In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner". Advocate Sunil Fernandes, appearing for Chopra, submitted that protection has already been given to other accused in the case.

Sherlyn Chopra has been arrayed as an accused in the FIR along with actor Poonam Pandey. The actress has been granted a stay on her arrest, similar to earlier orders passed granting protection to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Poonam Pandey in the same FIR.

ALSO READ:Supreme Court grants pre-arrest bail to Poonam Pandey in the alleged pornography case

