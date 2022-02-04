South Korean female group Girls’ Generation’s member and leader Taeyeon will be holding an exhibition before the release of her upcoming third full-length album ‘INVU’.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, her agency SM Entertainment announced on Friday (February 4) that the artist will keep an exhibition titled “INVU: The Exhibit”, as a preview for her upcoming album. The exhibition will be held from February 7th to 14th at Punto Blu Seoul, an art gallery and cafe located in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.

The event space will be divided into 4 areas where viewers can explore the concept of love and view content related to the concept of upcoming album in advance. The album will be made available from February 14 on all music streaming sites and offline record stores.

The exhibition is free to all, but reservations are required through the agency’s online merchandise shop SMTOWN &STORE or Naver, while the reservations from SMTOWN &STORE are only available to the members of Girls’ Generation’s fan club.

Taeyeon debuted as a member of South Korean female group Girls' Generation in August 2007. She made her solo debut in the year 2015 and since then has released singles like ‘I’ (2015), ‘Rain’ (2016), ‘Fine’ (2017), ‘Four Seasons’ (2019) and ‘Spark’ (2019). She is also one of seven members in SM Entertainment’s new girl group, GOT the Beat.

