Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.09.2021 | 6:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan – Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming social drama to deal with the concept of ‘Donkey Flight’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from action for almost two years. The actor last appeared in Aanand L Rai's film Zero. The superstar has many projects lined up on his list including the espionage drama Pathan and Atlee's next untitled film.

Shah Rukh Khan - Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming social drama to deal with the concept of 'Donkey Flight'

The actor also has ace director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming social drama on the list. According to a report by a web portal, the much-anticipated film is not a regular Bollywood social drama and will deal with a broader immigration issue.

The untitled film will be based on the issue of "donkey flight" — an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a popular escape path for Indians who wish to immigrate to the US and Canada. In this process, individuals enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It's a popular method among various youngsters every year who don't get approval to enter their target country by legal ways. The film's narration will be of a trademark style with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. The plot will be based on the story of a Punjabi guy and his difficult journey of immigration to Canada.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani project to roll from September 2021

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka scheduled for…

Sony Pictures Films India and Ram Madhvani…

Ram Madhvani to helm a web series on the…

Mother-daughter duo Sharmila Tagore and Soha…

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor turns producer; debut…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification