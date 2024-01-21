Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently joined the growing list of celebrity fans praising Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest venture, 12th Fail. The talented actor took to his Instagram story to express his admiration for the film, sharing a heartfelt appreciation post.

Vicky Kaushal lauds Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar starrer 12th Fail; says, “What a film!”

In the post, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture featuring director Vidhu Vinod Chopra embracing Vikrant Massey and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Alongside the image, Vicky expressed his emotions, stating, “Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gaya (Cried a lot but it fills up my heart). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I tip my hat off to you Sir.” Addressing Vikrant Massey, who portrayed the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film, Vicky expressed, “Jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (Will meet soon and hug you).” Lauding the actress of the film Medha, he wrote, “Absolutely brilliant!” In a final salute to the collective effort that went into the making of 12th Fail, Vicky Kaushal concluded with, “And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a film!”

12th Fail is based on the life of the real-life IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It told the story of the obstacles he faced in achieving his goal to be an IPS officer by never giving up. The film is adapted from author Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name, which tells the story of Sharma.

12th Fail also stars Medha Shankar as Massey’s love interest along with Sanjay Joshi, Anant V Joshi and Anshumaan Pushkar.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal currently has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Triptii Dimri which is slated to release in 2024 as well as Chaava which is expected to feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

