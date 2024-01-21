For the past several months, there have been reports about Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways. However, despite the immense buzz, the estranged couple maintained complete silence about their relationship until recently when Shoaib left the social media users in shock by sharing a photo of his wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Followed by this, Sania’s family issued a statement wherein they asserted that they were forced to release this owing to the immense scrutiny surrounding Mirza’s relationship with Malik.

Sania Mirza and family issues official statement about the tennis player’s divorce with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik

On January 20, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik left everyone in shock by sharing photos of his ‘nikaah’ with actress Sana Javed. While many wished the newlyweds, several users took to the platform and wondered about the cricketer’s relationship status with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Followed by the social media uproar, the Mirza family decided to put an end to these reports by issuing an official statement wherein they also requested to give Sania privacy. The note read, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Mirza (@imranmirza58)



Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot amid much scrutiny and trolling over the Indian player marrying a Pakistani sportsman in April 2010. The couple were married for over a decade and also has a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik who was born in 2018. However, rumours of the couple’s marriage hitting rock bottom started last year, which further intensified when Sania decided to give a sneak peek of her home on a show, wherein they observed that there were no photographs of Shoaib or their marriage in her new home.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik ties the knot with actor Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce from Sania Mirza; see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.