Bollywood Hungama was the first to report and informed our esteemed readers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much spoken about musical, Baiju Bawra, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been put on hold due to budget constraints. Soon after, we reveal how the budget of Rs. 350 crores was not feasible for the present set up. And now, we have another scoop on the maverick director's next film.

Shah Rukh Khan decides to stay away from Rom-Com; Skips Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah

According to our highly placed sources, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in talks with Shah Rukh Khan to revive his romantic comedy, Inshallah. "Shah Rukh Khan had shown some interest in the script before, however, in the last meeting between the two stalwarts, SRK conveyed his decision of not doing the film to SLB. SRK believes that he has done too much romance on screen and is not looking to step into that space again anytime soon until and unless something out of the box comes his way," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Shah Rukh Khan has politely conveyed his decision to SLB and has asked him to come back with a fresh subject, which is a little more larger than life. "Shah Rukh Khan loves Sanjay Leela Bhansali and wants to team up with him. However, he is in no mood to do just a regular run of the mill rom com. He has asked Bhansali to come to him with something that warrants the union of two giant forces. He is well aware of expectations and wants to do a sure shot 1000 crore project with SLB," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now planning to make a romantic film next and the casting is under way. He is already in talks with top actors of Hindi Film Fraternity to come on board his epic tale of romance.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a female-centric film with Alia Bhatt after shelving Inshallah?

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.