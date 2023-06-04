Sulochana Latkar was recently admitted in a hospital in Dadar, where she took her last breath.

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, known more as Sulochana didi, passed away today in Mumbai. She was suffering from respiratory illness since last few months. Her condition had deteriorated recently after which she was admitted in Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar where she took her last breath.

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Sulochana Latkar was admitted for a similar condition in March this year as well. At that time, the cost of her treatment was taken care of by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the Chief Minister’s fund.

The veteran actress did over 250 films in Hindi and Marathi. She started acting when she was in her teens in the mid-1940s and was active till the mid-1990s. Some of her notable Hindi films include Sujata (1959), Naya Kadam (1958), Duniya Na Mane (1959), Bharat Milap (1965), Main Sundar Hoon (1971), Dharmatma (1975), Faraar (1975), Asha (1980), Yaarana (1981), etc. In the latter stage of her career, she was known for playing Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in a number of films.

She was considered a legend in Marathi cinema. Some of her famous characters in the language appeared in films like Vahinichya Bangdya (1953), Maza Ghar Majhi Manasa (1956), Molkarin (1963), Maratha Tituka Melvava (1964), etc.

In an old interview with Cinestaan, Sulochana Latkar was asked to name her most satisfying films. She had said, “There are three such important films. One is Vahinichya Bangdya, due to which I got recognized even outside Maharashtra; Maratha Tituka Melvava, where I played Jijabai; and there is Maza Ghar Majhi Manasa. In Hindi, I would say Sujata, Asha, Main Sundar Hoon, among others.”

Sulochana Latkar’s funeral will take place tomorrow.

