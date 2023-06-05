On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela shared a video on her Instagram to announce Parveen Babi’s biopic. Check out the post here.

Model-turned-actor Urvashi Rautela has made headlines with the announcement of her upcoming role in a biopic based on the life of the late actress Parveen Babi. For the unversed, Parveen Babi was known for her remarkable acting skills and captivating on-screen presence. However, her life was often marred by controversy and personal struggles, making her a subject of intense media scrutiny. Taking to social media on Sunday, Rautela shared a brief glimpse into Babi's life and expressed her belief that Bollywood had “failed” the talented actress.

“Bollywood Failed Parveen Babi,” says Urvashi Rautela as she gears up for her biopic

The video post featured a note in Hindi, shedding light on Parveen Babi's eventful professional and personal life. It indicated that the biopic would explore both aspects of her journey. The note also revealed the director to be Wasim S Khan and the writer as Dhiraj Mishra, as it proudly bore the Screenwriter Associations' submission logo.

Meanwhile, the captions of Rautela’s post read, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings.” As the news of Urvashi Rautela starring in the Parveen Babi biopic was announced, fans started expressing their excitement about the project.

“You're gonna kill it for sure, so many layers to her personality,” commented a fan page, while a user wrote, “this will change your career just give best and and you looks like her too.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Rautela had earlier claimed that she was at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the photocall launch of the Parveen Babi biopic. However, she did not speak about the film during her time at the event.

