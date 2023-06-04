comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.06.2023 | 3:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

en Bollywood News Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

Priya Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, came forward and extended her support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

More than for its comedy, the popular SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is lately grabbing attention for drama. Weeks after Shailesh Lodha sued Asit Modi and TMKOC makers to get his dues, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan, accused the makers of harassment. While the makers have denied the allegation and stated that Jennifer was “abusive” on the sets, in their counter statement. Amid this, former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja has come forward and extended her support to Jennifer.

Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

Priya claimed that she is shocked to see no one is supporting Jennifer over her allegations against producers. Priya told ETimes, “I’m very shocked nobody supported Jennifer as she had many close friends on the set. She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show.”

She further added that Jennifer played a significant role in bringing the former director of the show - Malav Rajda, and her close. For the unversed, Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter, and Malav Rajda have been married for 13 years now. Currently, Priya is a part of StarPlus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Besides Jennifer, Priya and Shailesh, in the past few years, a bunch of celebs have quit the show including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, and Raj Anadkat. While these stars did not comment on their exit, Monika Bhadoriya, who used to play Bawri’s character, also called out the makers of TMKOC.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja speaks about “unfair treatment” on show; recalls producer Asit Modi passing sexist comments

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani…

Odisha train accident: Sonu Sood requests…

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 first promo out…

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool…

Sara Ali Khan to be paired with ex-boyfriend…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms she will play…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification