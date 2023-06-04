Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

More than for its comedy, the popular SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is lately grabbing attention for drama. Weeks after Shailesh Lodha sued Asit Modi and TMKOC makers to get his dues, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan, accused the makers of harassment. While the makers have denied the allegation and stated that Jennifer was “abusive” on the sets, in their counter statement. Amid this, former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja has come forward and extended her support to Jennifer.

Priya claimed that she is shocked to see no one is supporting Jennifer over her allegations against producers. Priya told ETimes, “I’m very shocked nobody supported Jennifer as she had many close friends on the set. She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show.”

She further added that Jennifer played a significant role in bringing the former director of the show - Malav Rajda, and her close. For the unversed, Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter, and Malav Rajda have been married for 13 years now. Currently, Priya is a part of StarPlus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Besides Jennifer, Priya and Shailesh, in the past few years, a bunch of celebs have quit the show including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, and Raj Anadkat. While these stars did not comment on their exit, Monika Bhadoriya, who used to play Bawri’s character, also called out the makers of TMKOC.

