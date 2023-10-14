Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s upcoming air force drama is all set to release in two different languages in December this year.

Manushi Chhillar announced her South debut with popular Varun Tej in the latter’s upcoming untitled venture. And just a couple of months ago, the two actors not only announced the title as Operation Valentine but also the release date of the film on social media. Now the two actors have decided to pique the interest of their fans by unveiling a new poster.

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar unveil new poster of their bilingual Operation Valentine

Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej shared a new poster of Operation Valentine featuring air force plans as an integral part of the poster. Readers would be aware that Operation Valentine too is expected to be a film based on aerial action and the life of air force pilots. Sharing the new poster on the social media platform, Manushi and Varun called it as an ‘ultimate showdown’ saying, “Prepare for the ultimate showdown – the battle has just begun! ???? Get ready for #OperationValentine in cinemas from December 8, 2023 in Telugu & Hindi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)



Speaking about her character in the film, Manushi Chhillar had earlier expressed excitement about the film saying, “This was the first time that I was reading a script and I literally wanted to know what happened next. I love the fact that my character in the film is so well written that I think I absolutely fell in love with her. I feel that there was a lot of relatability, a lot of every woman in that character.”

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar will be coming together for the first time in this bilingual which is expected to be inspired by true events, of real-life air force attacks and the challenges faced by air force officers. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, Operation Valentine will be releasing on December 8 in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

