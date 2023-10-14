The National Cinema Day was celebrated with aplomb across India on Friday, October 13. As expected, Mission Raniganj was one of the top choices for moviegoers and it had a collection of around Rs. 4.50-5 crores as per early estimates. In other words, the collections were in the same range as the collections on its first Sunday. And now the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer have come up with an interesting offer to get the moviegoers coming over the weekend.

After benefiting on National Cinema Day, makers of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj implement buy-one-get-one-ticket-free offer on October 14 and 15

Today, it came to light that moviegoers will now get one ticket free on every ticket that they buy for Mission Raniganj. The offer is valid on the popular ticketing app BookMyShow for today, that is, Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

The buy-one-get-one-ticket-free scheme, also known as BOGO (buy one get one), has emerged as a game-changer ever since it was implemented for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earlier this year. The offer was valid for the Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer in its opening weekend. This offer is considered to be one of the reasons why the film’s buzz enhanced significantly. Buoyed by its success, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse also jumped onto the bandwagon but during the weekdays.

Later on, Pen Marudhar, which distributed Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also implemented the offer for Dream Girl 2 and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, but in the subsequent weeks. The Vaccine War was also their release and the offer was implemented on its first Sunday and National Holiday Monday, probably due to poor earnings. Last week, the offer was also valid for Dono on its release day. Produced by Rajshri Productions, it was released by Yash Raj Films. Mission Raniganj, meanwhile, is distributed by PVR.

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “Even last year, after the National Cinema Day, the offers continued. Also, today, the collections will drop due to the crucial India vs Pakistan match. Hence, this scheme can prove beneficial to get audience.”

Interestingly, this will be a great weekend to watch films at dirt-cheap rates. Mukta A2 cinemas, which sold tickets for Rs. 90 on National Cinema Day, have priced all shows for Rs. 100 today and tomorrow. Sterling Cineplex in South Mumbai is selling tickets for Rs. 150 flat for all films and all shows. Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, has decided to sell stall tickets for Rs. 99 and balcony tickets for Rs. 112.

Lastly, as per a press release by the Multiplex Association of India, more than 60 lakh people came out in hordes to watch films on National Cinema Day.

Also Read: R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj; see post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.