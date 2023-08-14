Inspired by true events in Indian Air Force, Operation Valentine will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

India’s biggest Air Force action film starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar has a name and date for its brave mission. The highly anticipated Air Force action that celebrates the might of India, inspired by true events is now titled Operation Valentine and will land in cinemas on December 8, 2023.

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine to release on December 8, 2023

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, this visual extravaganza marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot. Manushi Chhillar will be seen in the role of a radar officer. After the massive success of the 2022 release Major, Sony Pictures International Productions returns with yet another patriotic story that celebrates the heroes of our country and is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu language.

Operation Valentine is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will release in Telugu and Hindi on December 8, 2023.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar speaks about her next Operation Valentine; says the “well-written” script has “well-defined female characters”

More Pages: Operation Valentine Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.