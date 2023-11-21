PrimeBae Varun Dhawan just revealed that the biggest global hit of the year, Oppenheimer, will be available to rent on Prime Video Store starting November 22 for Rs. 149.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a dramatization of the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb”. The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The story follows Oppenheimer’s career from his university days to his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and post that his eventual fall from grace. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in key roles.

Varun made the revelation about Oppenheimer’s rental on Prime Video story through an innovative video. The video shows the actor on the sets of his film where his assistant informs him that as PrimeBae, he needs to announce the news about Oppenheimer and they need to prepare for that. But Varun simply decides to announce the news then and there without any fuss or preparation.

Prime Video Store is an expansion of Prime Video’s entertainment marketplace offering. Prime members, as well as anyone who is not yet a Prime member, can enjoy early rental access to the latest Indian and international movies, along with popular movies from around the world on Prime Video Store.

