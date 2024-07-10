Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are set to reunite for their fourth collaboration with the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, directed by David Dhawan, features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreeleela in the lead roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025. This film marks another comic caper in the Dhawan duo’s successful partnership following Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No.1.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next film titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

A star-studded comedy

According to sources, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises to be a fun family entertainer with a love triangle at its core. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIP Entertainment. “It’s a quirky title in sync with the world that David Dhawan is looking to create with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreeleela. It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the center. David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again,” revealed a source close to the development.

Shooting begins in Mumbai

The film recently went on floors with its first schedule in Mumbai, where Varun Dhawan is shooting alongside Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The entire ensemble cast will gradually join as the shooting progresses. “Varun is shooting today with Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. The entire ensemble will be coming together as the journey progresses. Get ready for a typical David Dhawan comedy with colours, music, and a big star cast,” added the source.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects

Before the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan will be seen in two other films. He will star in the Murad Khetani and Atlee produced "Baby John," which is set for a Christmas 2024 release. Following that, he will appear in the Karan Johar-produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, which is slated for release on April 19, 2025.

Nostalgic connection

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a title that brings a sense of nostalgia, being a chartbuster song from the 90s David Dhawan directorial Biwi No. 1, which featured Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. With this new film, David Dhawan aims to recapture the comedic magic and charm that has been the hallmark of his films. October 2, 2025, as Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreeleela bring the laughter and entertainment to the big screen with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on October 2, 2025.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to kick off the shoot for David Dhawan’s romantic comedy on July 12 in Mumbai: Report

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.