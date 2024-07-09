Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his fourth collaboration with his filmmaker father, David Dhawan. This project marks a return to familiar territory for both Dhawans, who have previously worked on the comedies like Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and the 2020 remake of Coolie No. 1. However, this time around, they're switching gears and stepping into the realm of romantic comedy. Details about the plot are still under wraps, but recent reports suggest Mrunal Thakur will be the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan. Adding to it, Kannada actor Sreeleela will make her Bollywood debut.

According to a report in Mid-day, with filming set to commence on July 12 at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, the pre-production buzz is palpable. As per the report, sources reveal that elaborate sets have been constructed for the initial indoor shoots, which are likely to focus on Varun Dhawan's character. This initial phase will take place during the monsoon season, after which the production will shift to other locations.

Varun Dhawan, who recently welcomed a child, seems to be embracing fatherhood while balancing his work commitments. He will reportedly juggle this project with another film titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari directed by Shashank Khaitan. The tight filming schedule aims for a completion date around Diwali.

With filming about to begin, fans can expect more details to emerge in the coming weeks. The title of the film, plot specifics, and perhaps even a first look at the lead couple might be revealed soon.

