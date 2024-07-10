Ahead of Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens her letter; promises to take her on holiday in jet, give 100 iPhone 15 Pro to her fans: “Jackie my love, I am always on ‘Hangover’ about you”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been accused of defrauding several high-profile individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, has once again made headlines. This time, it's for a deeply personal reason: a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of her birthday.

Ahead of Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday, Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens her letter; promises to take her on holiday in jet, give 100 iPhone 15 Pro to her fans: “Jackie my love, I am always on ‘Hangover’ about you”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Pens A Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

In a heartfelt letter addressed to Jacqueline, Sukesh Chandrashekhar expressed his excitement for her upcoming birthday. He affectionately referred to her as "Bomma" and shared his feelings about their relationship. The letter read: "My Bomma Jacqueline, Baby girl, so super excited the countdown has begun, 30 days for your birthday, can’t wait, it’s my favourite day of the year, a celebration that I enjoy, seeing your pretty smile, which is the only thing that melts my heart.”

Suresh Chandrashekhar Speaks Out Jacqueline Fernandez “Hangover”

It further read, “Baby, last couple of days, I have been hearing and grooving to one of my favourite songs of yours, you know which one, but the best part is that I got to hear the lyrics very carefully and realized, I exactly feel the way this song is … So My Bomma, I wanna say, I have an amazing ‘hangover’ about you, the way you speak, your smile, your hugs, cuddles, your love for me, your anger which disappears in seconds, your eyes, every single thing, it’s a ‘hangover’ and ‘hangover,’ which will remain all my life. And I want this ‘hangover’ even when we are together, and this is an amazing feeling.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Promises To Take Jacqueline Fernandez For Holiday

Another excerpt of the letter read, “You have made me realize the meaning of love like always, my baby girl, thank you too much baby. Baby, it’s hardly a matter of days now, I will be walking out clean from all the baseless, motivated charges. What I am only looking forward to is us being madly in love together like before/now/forever. Baby, can’t wait to jet off for that holiday that I promised before all this mess. Sorry I let you down and disappointed you, but I am gonna make up for all of it. Baby, BTW, the jet still has ‘JFS’ on it.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Give 100 iPhone 15 Pro on Jacqueline’s Birthday

“Also, to all who have been supporting Yimmy Yimmy, in 30 days from now, the hundred winners of ‘iPhone-15 Pro’ will be announced on my Baby Jackie’s birthday. So please continue to make Yimmy Yimmy a blockbuster, chartbuster, breaking all records. Thank you all of you…. Baby, I am missing you so so much, can’t wait to see you, my Bomma, you are my true soulmate. Blessed to have you in my life.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gives Shout Out To ‘Tauba Tauba’

To conclude his letter, Sukesh added, “Baby, also dedicating you ‘Tauba Tauba’. My bro Karan Aujla, Tauba Tauba is just super amazing, lots of love to you my boo. Lastly, My Vara my baby, I love you, super crazy can’t wait, my birthday girl, to surprise you…. One more time. Jackie my love, I am always on ‘Hangover’ about you.”

ED Summons Jacqueline Fernandez

The timing of this letter is significant as it coincides with Jacqueline Fernandez being summoned once again in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used the proceeds of his crimes to purchase extravagant gifts for Fernandez. Investigators have stated that Jacqueline was aware of Sukesh’s criminal activities and his marital status, yet she chose to continue her association with him

Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens letter to Jacqueline Fernandez lauding her song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’; says, “Every word, every line in the song is clearly about me and our story”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.