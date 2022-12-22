Just a day ago, reports were abuzz with the way Uorfi Javed was interrupted during her Dubai shoot schedule. Known to be a favourite among the paps, the reality show contestant has often been in news for her unconventional fashion sense. The celebrity is also known to speak her heart out at times when she was dragged in controversies and now when reports of her being detained by the Dubai police started doing the rounds, she decided to clarify on the same.

Uorfi Javed clarifies on the reason behind the disruption in her Dubai shoot schedule; says that the authorities had a problem with the location

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Uorfi Javed was seen revealing the details of what happened during her recent shoot schedule. The celebrity diva maintained that the reason behind the shoot interruption was not her detainment due to her outfit choices but it was actually because of an issue in the location. She was quoted saying in these reports, "The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a certain time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."

In an earlier report by the publication, it was being said that Uorfi was being questioned by local police in Dubai after she filmed a video ‘in an open area’ wearing something that was not ‘allowed’ to be shot in public. While the report asserted that there was ‘no problem’ with Uorfi’s outfit, it was only because she shot the video in “an open area”, she was being interrogated by authorities in Dubai. The report also speculated that the local authorities in the UAE might postpone Uorfi’s return ticket to India.

