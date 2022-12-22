comscore

Last Updated 22.12.2022 | 1:46 PM IST

Uorfi Javed receives rape, death threats; Mumbai Police arrests a man

Bollywood News

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly giving rape and death threats to influencer Uorfi Javed. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress Uorfi Javed’s unconventional sartorial choices are often targeted by trolls. Meanwhile, Uorfi has never shied away from addressing trolls, who gives her rape and death threat. However, this time the matter was not limited to Instagram stories or tweets. Recently a man in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sending rape and life threats to Uorfi Javed.

According to a report by ANI, the man has been identified as Naveen Giri and was arrested by Goregaon police on Wednesday morning. He has been booked under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The report stated that Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer. Further details regarding the arrest are awaited.

Over the past few months, Uorfi Javed is constantly making headlines. Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Javed was detained by Dubai police for shooting video in “public places” while donning “revealing clothes”. On Thursday morning, Uorfi broke her silence and released a statement sharing that the police had come to the set because of logistics issues.

As per a report by Indian Express, Uorfi’s statement read, “The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted.”

Also Read: Uorfi Javed in trouble: Dubai Police detained Bigg Boss OTT fame for shooting video in revealing outfit

