The drama inside the Bigg Boss 16 has been intensifying with each episode as betrayals and broken friendships and relationships have become a part of their day-to-day schedule. However, recently, the family of television actor Shalin Bhanot couldn’t take it anymore and took to social media to issue a notice to the makers of the reality show as well as the contestants. This comes after the rivalry between rapper MC Stan and Bhanot escalated yet again with the former threatening the actor of dire consequences outside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16: After MC Stan threatened Shalin Bhanot, the actor’s family posted a letter addressing the Bigg Boss family

In a letter written by the family of Shalin Bhanot, they have requested contestants to maintain a healthy competition and also expressed their concern with the way death threats were not only issued during the show but also by fans of the rapper in real life. The note was addressed to The Bigg Boss Family, saying, “Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, the one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome.”

They continued adding, “Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day, it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to US.... From, Shalin Ke Mummy Aur Daddy .”

In Bigg Boss 16, earlier, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot had an altercation wherein the two of them even engaged in a physical fight.

