Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report on December 3 that the much-loved Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, will release in India. Zee Studios is distributing the film in the country and as per reports then, it was expected to release in India on December 23. However, there has been a change of plans.

BREAKING: Fawad Khan-starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt to release in India on December 30; might release only in the Northern belt

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt will be released in India on December 30, 2022. It’ll be the last major release to hit Indian screens. It was released in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world on October 13, 2022, and it has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first film from Pakistan to achieve this feat. Hence, a lot of people in India, especially the fans of the lead cast, are looking forward to seeing the film, and it can have healthy box office numbers.”

The source also continued, “Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing The Legend Of Maula Jatt in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. This is because it’s a Punjabi film and will have the maximum chance in the Northern belt. A clear decision on this aspect will be taken later on.”

An industry expert remarked, “Maybe, Zee can release The Legend Of Maula Jatt on December 30 in the North and a week later, it can release it in the rest of the country once the word of mouth spreads. Or it can go for limited screenings in certain centres like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru etc. Let’s see how this unique release strategy pans out.”

He also said, “On December 23, it would have faced competition from Cirkus. Next week, there’s only the Hindi version of HIT: The Second Case releasing and it’s not a strong competition. If The Legend Of Maula Jatt works, it can have a healthy run till the release of Pathaan.”

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. It tells the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and how he defeats his enemy, the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt. Besides Fawad Khan, it also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan.

