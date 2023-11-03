comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.11.2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Uorfi Javed ARRESTED for her fashion choices? Video shows police taking her into custody, watch 

A viral video, making rounds on the internet, shows female cops detaining Uorfi Javed from a public place. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A video has gone viral on social media showing Uorfi Javed being taken into police custody on Friday morning in Mumbai. The video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, shows Uorfi on a coffee run when a group of alleged police officers approach her and ask her to accompany them to the police station.

When the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant questions the reason for her detention, one of the officers asks her in return, "Itne chote chote kapde pehenke kaun ghumta hai?" (Who walks around wearing such skimpy clothes?)

The 26-year-old actress-model is seen wearing a backless red top and a pair of denim pants in the video. She is seen asking the officials for the reason again, but they do not provide her with a clear answer.

 

Social media users are divided over the authenticity of the video. Some believe that it is a prank by Uorfi herself, while others believe that she has indeed been arrested. Thus, it is still unclear whether Uorfi has actually been arrested or if the video is just a prank. 

Having said that, it is worth noting that Uorfi has landed in trouble due to her fashion choices in the past. Last month, a complaint was filed against her at the Bandra Police Station for her fashion choices, according to ETimes. The actress had visited the police station soon after the complaint was filed.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed calls Raj Kundra “P**n King” after he comments on her clothes during stand-up debut

