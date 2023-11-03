comscore
Tiger 3 new promo out: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the screen ablaze; Emraan Hashmi's formidable antagonist adds to intrigue

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiger 3 new promo out: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the screen ablaze; Emraan Hashmi’s formidable antagonist adds to intrigue

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 12.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s fans are in for a special treat nine days before the release of Tiger 3, as the makers dropped another tantalising promo. This eagerly awaited film has already generated immense buzz, and the promo only adds to the excitement. The crackling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan is more prominent, and their action-packed sequences are leaving fans awestruck.

The producers shared the trailer on her social media handle, captioned: “One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The second promo of Tiger 3 delves further into the movie’s plot, providing tantalising glimpses of high-octane action, riveting suspense, and awe-inspiring locations. It emphasises the film's grandeur, promising an adrenaline rush. Under Maneesh Sharma's direction, Tiger 3 is building anticipation, and the new promo has only increased it. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the formidable antagonist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

With Diwali approaching on November 12th, fans are eagerly awaiting Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's magic on the big screen.

Also Read: BREAKING: CBFC passes Tiger 3 with U/A certificate with ZERO visual cuts; replaces ‘bewakoof’ with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in subtitles

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

