ZEE5 today announced the world digital premiere of Ghoomer. The movie features Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi and a special appearance by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by R. Balki, Ghoomer is all set to make its digital premiere on 10th November on ZEE5.

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer set for digital premiere on ZEE5 on November 10

Produced by Hope Film Makers and Saraswati Entertainment, Saiyami Kher plays Anina Dixit, a talented cricketer whose dreams are shattered by a tragic accident leading to the loss of her right arm. Paddy (played by Abhishek Bachchan), a former test cricketer, becomes her coach and helps her become the first-ever one-armed spinner, propelling her to play for the Indian National Team. The coach gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques and invents a Ghoomer bowling style to turn her fate around. Ghoomer shows how people can win over tough times and get another shot at success by beating all odds.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, stated, “We are thrilled to bring a critically acclaimed and inspirational narrative like Ghoomer to our platform. With remarkable performances and a strong message of grit and resilience, the movie is sure to connect with our viewers. At ZEE5, we aim to always bring engaging and relatable content, and “groomer” is another step in that direction. This film is yet another exciting addition to our diverse content line-up for our current and potential subscribers.”

Director R. Balki said, “Ghoomer on ZEE5 will finally take the film to the widest possible audience the film deserves. Loved unanimously by those who have seen it in its limited release in the theatres, this magical story of a one-armed girl who is given a new lease of life by a man who believes in the impossible and changes the rules of the game can atleast be witnessed by every home around the globe. I am thrilled now Ghoomer will finally reach the hearts of millions.

Abhishek Bachchan shared his excitement, stating, “Working alongside Saiyami Kher and under R. Balki's brilliant direction was an enriching experience that allowed us to delve deep into the intricacies of our characters. The success of this Ghoomer should be credited to the stellar team both on and off-screen who brought this story to life. I am thrilled that the film is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5, bringing this heartfelt tale to a wider audience who can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes."

Saiyami Kher mentioned, “Ghoomer has been the best experience of my life. The film has my blood, sweat, toil and my entire heart. Getting to play a differently-abled cricketer, getting to work with the genius R. balki. Getting to share the screen with AB, Shabana ji and Angad has been a dream. This film is everything I could have asked for. I am delighted that the film will now be accessible to a wider audience on ZEE5, allowing viewers to experience the magic of life, live Anina and Paddy sir’s journey and get inspired by Anina’s courage.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.